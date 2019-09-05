BELEN — Hub City Chess is calling the Belen Public Library its home.
The recently revamped club merged with other previously running clubs from around the county and is open to all ages.
Joey Troy is the founder of the newest version of Hub City Chess. He was also voted to be the New Mexico State delegate for U.S. Chess. Troy has had a hand in previous chess clubs in Valencia County, but with the support of the Belen Public Library can now call Hub City Chess home.
“My goal with this club is to inject chess into Belen and surrounding cities with chess,” Troy said. “Since Hub City Chess is also an affiliate of U.S. Chess, my plan is to pay for players memberships to U.S. Chess that cannot afford it, and start running rated tournaments at the club.”
Troy is funding the club through his business Black Mirror Studio, LLC and sells ChessNoteR. It is an electronic score sheet used for notating a chess game and was certified to be used in chess tournament play.
All chess players of varying skill levels are welcome to attend weekly meetings from 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., every Saturday. The free club has multiple chess sets but encourages members to bring their own sets if they’d prefer it. The club offers to teach chess following the official rules of U.S. Chess. The club also offers the members the chance to participate in monthly U.S. Chess rated tournaments.
According to their website, the Hub City Chess mission is “To empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess. Our vision is that chess is recognized as an essential tool that is inclusive, benefits education and rehabilitation, and promotes recreation and friendly competition.”
More information can be found on the HubCityChess.org website or by calling the Belen Public Library.
