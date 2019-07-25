LOS LUNAS —John Chavez was inducted June 25 as president of the Rotary Club of Los Lunas for the 2019-20 year.
Chavez, the magistrate judge in Belen, succeeds Craig Altschul as president. Retired Peralta judge and Rotarian David Young presided over the installation ceremony.
“The Los Lunas Rotary Club is extremely active in community service,” Chavez said. “We are in our 35th year of working to make the greater Los Lunas community a great place to work and live. I’m looking forward to my year as president.”
Other officers and members of the new board include Dr. Fred Pomeroy, president-elect; George Hobbes, secretary-treasurer; Altschul, past-president; directors, Greg Gaudette, Dan Garrison, George Greenlee and Fr. Robert Mundy. Roberta Scott is the bulletin editor, while Altschul is digital editor and image director.
Chavez is a retired Army colonel of 27 years. He and his wife, Holly, have five children and 10 grandchildren; Holly Chavez is a member of the Belen Rotary Club.
Chavez holds an associate degree from New Mexico Military Institute, a bachelor degree from New Mexico State University and two masters degrees; one in human resource development from Webster University and a second in strategic science from the U.S. Army War College.
Chavez is a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Los Lunas Rotarians on-going projects include giving out free gun safety locks at Los Lunas Night Out each August; providing dictionaries for more than 700 Los Lunas area third-graders; purchasing winter clothing for 80 children of families recommended by the schools, conducting an essay contest for middle-schoolers and offering college scholarships to local high school students through the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program. Rotary is the sponsor of Los Lunas Cub Scout Pack 828.
Chavez said the club’s major fundraiser, Pancakes for a Cause breakfast, will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Ribs Restaurant in Los Lunas.
Rotary meets at noon each Tuesday at Ribs Restaurant in Los Lunas.
