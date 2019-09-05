The Belen High School Classes of 1957, 1958 and 1959 celebrated their joint reunion on Saturday, Aug. 25, at Tierra Del Sol Country Club.
A total of 59 classmates, spouses, friends and special guests (85 in total) attended. Clinton Tabet and his staff prepared the room, the food for the event.
The festivities, prepared by Joe Gonzales, a member of the Class of 1959, included a welcome to all in attendance, and informed them that the theme for the event would be referred to as the “Gathering of Eagles,” which everyone approved.
Gonzales introduced and paid tribute to their special guest and head Eagle for the event, Evisalio “Bull” Padilla, a 1950 Belen High School graduate. He was their teacher, coach and mentor from 1956-1959.
He also paid tribute the classmates who had passed away by playing his version of “Las Mananitas” on his harmonica.
The music was provided by Leroy and Sylvia Baca, a member of the Class of 1958, as their grandson, deejay Ragon Espinoza played the music. The classmates danced to country western, rancheras, music from the 1950s and ’60s.
The classmates were also treated to a drawing of articles, donated by Joe and Georgia Gonzales, made to fit the theme.
The group in attendance were appreciative of the organized reunion, and the coordinators for putting together the event.
The coordinators were Theresa Baca Hidalgo (1957); Gloria Tabet Trujillo and Rae Romero Byers (1958); and Trinnie Romero Bridge and Jose Gonzales (1959).
