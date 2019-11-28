A 60-foot blue spruce from the Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico is on its way cross country to its honored place at the U.S. Capitol for the annual Tree Lighting on Dec. 4.
The New Mexico Tourism Department, using its popular “New Mexico True” campaign, is promoting traditional Hispanic and Native American food products as part of this U.S. Capitol event. Several New Mexican food products were selected by Statewide Products, a local retail distributor, for catering on Dec. 4 after the Tree Lighting.
Apricot empanadas will be made with Valencia Sopaipilla Mix created at Valencia Flour Mill in Jarales and served for the Congressional Reception at the U.S. Botanic Garden.
