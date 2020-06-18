Los Chavez ‘Yard of the Week’ is an Oasis in the Desert

The Valencia County Extension Master Gardeners have chosen Nicholas and Martina Sanchez of Los Chavez, as winners of “Yard and Garden of the Week” in the contest co-sponsored by the News-Bulletin.
The Sanchez family has lived in Los Chavez for six years. Martina credits her “husband’s constant toil and never-ending work ethic. When we moved in, the entire backyard was dirt; now it’s a never ending green oasis due to his vision and grass seed. Most of the trees and plants on our property were either purchased locally from Trees That Please, or started from seeds by my husband.
“On the property, Nicholas has built a beautiful coyote fence with beautiful wooden gates for privacy for both the Sanchez family and their casita renters,” said Merlinda Acevedo, the Master Gardener president.
“Nicholas brought all the wood and latillas from the Pecos, N.M., area to build the fence.”
“We loved our home and its potential six years ago when we moved in,” said Martina. “He works tirelessly to maintain our beautiful yard, and has also spent hours designing and building custom yard art and incredible structures, which provide a truly unique feel to our yard.”
The Master Gardeners welcome any local businesses that would like to be a sponsor for the Yard and Garden Contest. Sponsors can donate gift cards or certificates for their services to award to contest winners. If you would like to be a sponsor, email either Rigo Chavez at chavrf66@gmail.com, or Merlinda Acevedo at mercruz_2000@yahoo.com.
The contest will continue on a monthly basis through the growing season in October. The nominations for the monthly contest in July are due by noon, Friday, July 11, and must be submitted via email to either Rigo Chavez at chavrf66@gmail.com or Merlinda Acevedo at mercruz_2000@yahoo.com;
Contest nominations must include:
• The name and telephone number of the yard/garden owner;
• The address of where the yard/garden is located (all nominated yards/gardens must be in Valencia County);
• A brief statement of why the yard/garden deserves the award;
• Nominators may also submit up to two photos of the nominated yard/garden via e-mail.
The Valencia County Master Gardeners is a community service program of the New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service and provides courses and information to help community members improve their gardening skills.
