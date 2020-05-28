Los Lunas ‘Yard of the Week’ is a hidden oasis

LOS LUNAS—The Valencia County Extension Master Gardeners have chosen Tim and Brenda Romero of Los Lunas as winners of “Yard and Garden of the Week” in the contest co-sponsored by the Valencia County News-Bulletin.
“Their yard featured something for everyone to enjoy. The Romero’s yard has a play area with an in-ground trampoline for the grandkids, surrounded by interesting landscaped pathways and places to relax throughout the shady yard,” said Merlinda Acevedo, the group’s president. “I loved the way the evergreen trees were pruned to expose the unique shapes of the tree trunks, which adds a diverse look in the landscape.”
She added that again this week the contest drew a variety of yards and gardens from Belen to Bosque Farms, making the decision difficult for the Master Gardener team to select from all the entries since the beginning of May.
The Romero family has lived on N.M. 314 in Los Lunas for 33 years.
“Tim gets all the credit for the beautiful yard,” Brenda Romero said. “Year after year, he would just get a vision for one part of the yard, and go at it with trees, plants, shrubs, etc. All the trees and bushes he bought were from 1-gallon buckets, and now they have grown and matured so beautifully.”
The contest will continue on a monthly basis through the growing season in October. The Master Gardeners welcome any local businesses that would like to be a sponsor for the Yard and Garden Contest.
Sponsors can donate gift cards or certificates for their services to award to contest winners. If you would like to be a sponsor, email either Rigo Chavez at chavrf66@gmail.com or Merlinda Acevedo at mercruz_2000@yahoo.com.
Contest nominations must include:
• The name and telephone number of the yard/garden owner;
• The address of where the yard/garden is located (all nominated yards/gardens must be in Valencia County);
•A brief statement of why the yard/garden deserves the award;
• The nominations for the monthly contest in June are due by noon, Friday, June 12, and must be submitted via email to either Rigo Chavez at chavrf66@gmail.com or Merlinda Acevedo at mercruz_2000@yahoo.com;
• Nominators may also submit up to two photos of the nominated yard/garden via email.
The Valencia County Master Gardeners is a community service program of the New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service and provides courses and information to help community members improve their gardening skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.