LOS LUNAS—The Very Rev. Robert L. Mundy was inducted June 30 as president of the Rotary Club of Los Lunas for the 2020-21 Rotary year.
Fr. Mundy is Vicar of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Los Lunas and succeeds Magistrate John C. Chavez, who presided over the installation ceremony.
“I hope to continue the good work that has been the tradition of the Rotary Club to our local community and youth since 1984,” Fr. Mundy said. “We plan to help develop awareness of issues such as human trafficking, building community resiliency, and increasing club growth and strength through the values and spirit of Rotary International.”
Other officers and members of the new board include George Greenlee, president-elect; George Hobbes, secretary-treasurer; Chavez, past-president; directors Greg Gaudette, Connie Irwin, Shalada Creecy and Dan Garrison.
Fr. Mundy was called to help build a new church in Los Lunas in December 2006. They moved into the new church building in Huning Ranch on Palm Sunday of 2012.
He serves Valencia County as chairman of the Valencia County Juvenile Justice Board, president of the Valencia County DWI Council, and as a member of the board of directors of the Community Wellness Council.
He has been married to Karen Lee for 21 years, and they have recently become grandparents to a baby boy. The couple has five dogs, two horses, four parrots and a kitten.
Fr. Mundy was serving as president-elect of the Chama Rotary Club when he was called to ministry in Los Lunas.
Los Lunas Rotarians’ on-going projects include providing and personally presenting dictionaries to more than 700 Los Lunas area third-graders, purchasing winter clothing for 80 children of families recommended by the schools each December, conducting an essay contest for middle-schoolers and offering four college scholarships to local high school students through the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program and sending them to RYLA leadership camp.
Rotary is the sponsor of Los Lunas High School Interact Club and Los Lunas Cub Scout Pack 828.
Information on the club is available online at rotaryloslunas.org. Rotary meets at noon every Tuesday at Ribs Restaurant in Los Lunas.
