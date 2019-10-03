PERALTA — Peralta’s third annual Dia de las Fiestas event is set for Saturday. Oct. 5, beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. on Molina Drive.
The free event will be held at the recently-purchased land on the southwest corner of Molina Dr. and N.M. 47.
There will be local vendors selling food, arts and crafts, Tuperware, essential oils and much more.
“We’re excited to have vendors from around Valencia County at Fiestas,” said Kori Taylor, Peralta’s town clerk.
There will be performances by live bands throughout the day from bands such as Mariachi Nuevo Sonido, New Relics, The Daniel Solis Band and more.
There will also be a car show, awards and a raffle.
The 2019 Miss Town of Peralta will also be crowned that day. First prize for queen wins $100, second and third prize princesses win $50 and $25, respectively.
“This year we have a bunch of things for the kids; we’re really catering to the kids this year,” said Town Councilor Claudio Moya, who is one of the people spearheading the planning of the event.
There will be face painting, bingo, jumpers and games geared toward children.
“We want to get these people together and make it feel like a community,” Moya said.
“It’s a lot of work putting this event together, but what would make it all worth it is seeing people come. In the end, this is all for them.”
The event will end with a grand finale of fireworks at 9 p.m.
For more information on the event, call Peralta Town Hall at 869-2050.
