VEGUITA—From the center of campus at the main office, The Ranches runs a mile in each direction. More than 2,000 acres of wide open spaces, hay fields and wetlands is a second chance for at-risk youth from across the state.
Established in 1944, The New Mexico Boys Ranch — now The Ranches since its combination with The New Mexico Girls Ranch — was started by the Albuquerque Kiwanis Club as a civic response to juvenile delinquency under the leadership of Albert Buck, the president of Rio Grande Steel and others.
Soon 2,600 acres of land was acquired along the Rio Grande south of Belen, and the first building was constructed. Such was the demand for this type of facility that soon some 60 young boys crowded this one building under one set of house parents.
Initially the program was just for boys ages 5 to 18, but it now serves boys and girls, ages 12 to 18, said Heath Kull, president of The Ranches.
“My father, Michael Kull, was president starting in the early ’70s, so I was raised here,” said Heath Kull. “He’s trying to retire, but he’s terrible at it.”
Growing up on the ranch, making the transition to president was a natural one for Kull. Now he and his wife, Lani, and his three daughters — Britney Larson, Mikela and Kylie Kull — all work there.
“I love it,” said Larson. “There are not a lot of places in the state that do what we do. You meet so many different people here.”
Growing up on the ranch, Mikela said she and her sisters truly believe in what they do.
“I’ve always wanted to be a part of it,” she said.
On its website, The Ranches says its multi-denominational Christian programs offer kids a safe place to live, a personalized plan to address their needs and goals and individualized education and counseling.
Kull said the use of the word “Christian” isn’t as daunting as it might seem, referring to himself as a “New Testament guy.”
“Yes, we go to church, but if a kid tells me to eff off, what am I going to do?” he says with a laugh. “We’re not a cult. We want to give kids a good foundation for life, so they can make their own decisions.
“I’ve had conversations with kids who were atheists, Wiccans. We’ve had kids come out while they were here. We don’t teach hate.”
The Ranches also offers families help through services such as crisis management, family counseling and parent-skills training.
Although established for boys who couldn’t live at home, by the 1980s it was apparent that girls also needed help and a place to go. The Girls Ranch was established in Lamy on 117 acres in 1982.
However, as the recession approached in the mid 2000s, the board of directors realized the campuses needed to be consolidated and the girls were brought to the ranch in Veguita in 2009.
When residents enter the program, which is voluntary, each lives in a cottage with nine other residents of the same gender, and a married couple who act as resident advisors.
The Ranches relies entirely on donations and does not accept state or federal funding, Kull said. While the campus and its programs meet CYFD regulations, acceptance of public funding would impose additional regulations the organization couldn’t sustain.
“We would need things like a full-time pharmacist,” he said. “When the kids are prescribed medications, we can administer them, but we can’t afford a pharmacist.”
Other regulations would hinder the family-style meals served in the cottages, making them compliant with strict portion sizes and servings.
“If you have someone who is growing and wants seconds, well too bad,” said Gary White, a long-time counselor at the campus. “Our meals are healthy and balanced as it is, so we prefer to do it this way.”
For more than 40 years, Veguita resident Leo Mendoza has served on the board of directors for The Ranches.
Mendoza remembers stories from his father about how locals cut terrones from the river bed, hauled them up the hill to dry and built the very first building on the campus.
“The board has always been very open about helping the kids of New Mexico. Boys Ranch has been a blessing; it’s taken care of kids from all over the state,” Mendoza said. “Kids are kids and if you give them a second chance, they’ll do good.”
With no other place like it in the state, Mendoza says he’s seen the results first hand.
“People will come up to me, already grown, with grandkids and they recognize me,” he said. “They’ll tell me the ranch saved their life, made a big difference in their lives. It makes you feel good that your done something for somebody you don’t even know.
“The ranch has been a blessing for the kids of New Mexico. I think the ranch will survive anything.”
The ranch isn’t just a place for residents to hang out — there’s classes to go to, training and just plain work to be done around the campus.
There is an on-campus, accredited extension of Belen Consolidated Schools at The Ranches, with a curriculum designed to bring students back to grade level and includes computer and internet skills.
Social skills, such as anger management, conflict resolution, leadership development, peer relationship development, time management, goal setting and other life skills, are also taught. Attendance in local public schools is considered for long-term residents who are doing well in the program.
Kull said the campus has an affiliation with Infinity High School in Belen, and students wishing to play sports have always been welcomed at Belen High School.
Thanks to a generous donor from Oklahoma, the campus has an indoor riding arena where the residents can take horsemanship lessons. Their neighbors to the north grow hay on the property and while the residents don’t run the equipment, Kull says they are called on to buck the bales when it’s time.
In a move a little outside the traditional farming and ranching box, The Ranches recently turned 1,000 acres into a wildlife refuge and wetlands areas for migrating birds.
In one field that’s been cleared of salt cedars, New Mexico Game and Fish is helping them establish a wildflower area to attract swarms of migrating Monarch butterflies.
“They came down with clay pigeons embedded with wildflower seeds,” Kull said.
Brandon and Andrew have been on the ranch for two and three years, respectively. While there, they’ve experienced the joy of the horsemanship program and the frustration of repairing irrigation systems.
“In the horsemanship program, I’ve learned how to build a relationship by working with the horses,” Andrew said.
While working with the equines, Brandon said he’s learned to ground himself in contentious situations and to react to and engage with people without being upset.
Brandon plans to continue on to college and become a K9 officer with the New Mexico State Police
Andrew will graduate from high school in May and plans to go to Eastern New Mexico University with the hope of coming back to the ranch to work with the animals.
“This place gives you a fresh start,” Andrew said. “It gives you a new canvass to paint a better life on.”
