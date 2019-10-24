School districts are the organizations that enact the educational objectives for the schools sites that fall within it.
Each school district has its own set of policies and rules that are set by the board of education, a group of elected officials that represent the people within the district to serve in leadership positions.
The school board is comprised of the board president, vice president, secretary and two additional members. The school board president sets the agendas, serves as a spokesperson for the board and keeps order during meetings.
The school board has the power to hire the superintendent, approve the annual school district budget, conduct open meetings amd develop policies for the schools in the district that comply with federal and state regulations.
The state Board of Education’s Educational Standards states a function of the local board of education is to “Ensure that each member of the board participates in a planned program of training on an annual basis which will assist in the performance of functions outlined.”
The school board members are held accountable for how the schools in the district perform and make necessary changes to get a school or overall district on track with state requirements.
School board members also has final approval over the school year calendar, contracts with outside vendors, school handbooks and staff handbooks.
They are elected to four-year terms and must live within the school district they are running for.
“As elected officials, members of the board of education are representatives of the people of the school district,” the New Mexico School Board Association Handbook states.
“Regular efforts should be made to ascertain public opinion on matters to be discussed at board meetings.”
The elected members represent the interests of the community and are a way local community members can have a say in public education.
Much like a municipal or county meeting, school board meetings are open to the public.
Every school board meeting allows for public comment regarding a district-related topic. Some offices require notice prior to the meeting about what someone would like to speak about whether it is on the agenda or not.
Many people who choose to speak during a meeting prefer to have their comment or question on the record to help any future issues related to the topic.
Each school board member must receive five hours of annual training to serve on their district’s board from the New Mexico School Board Association. The trainings are meant to help the members learn how to better perform at their elected position.
