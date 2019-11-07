Ty House: Belen High School head football coach & family man

(Ty House is the head football coach at Belen High School. He lives in Belen with his wife, Katie, and children, Braylon, 4, and Paityn, 2. His parents are Reggie and Karen House, and brother, Tanner.)
Q What do you think about when you’re alone in your car?
A “I listen to podcasts in the car.”
Q What was the last gift you gave someone?
A “I gave my wife a set of cups for our anniversary.”
Q What were you like in high school?
A “I was always the quiet one.”
Q What is the funniest thing that has happened to you recently?
A “I like to slowly pour my coffee into my cup to annoy some of my coworkers in the office, but it always makes everyone else laugh and they can find the humor in it.”
Q What did you want to be when you grew up?
A “I always thought I would enjoy teaching if professional sports didn’t work out for me.”
Q Who inspires you?
A “My wife and my parents inspire me the most.”
Q What is your birth order in your family, and do you think it influences who you are?
A “I have an older brother (Tanner) and then myself. Yes, my family has played a big role in influencing who I am today.”
Q What do you do in your free time?
A “I like to spend time with my wife and kids, and I also try to get a round of golf in when I have the time to do that.”
Q What’s the most interesting thing about you?
A “I am a (self-proclaimed) semi-pro ping-pong player. It’s nothing official, but I am pretty good.”
Q If you were an animal, what would you be and why?
A “A duck the size of a horse. It would be very intimidating to other animals and people, and I could fly.”
Q You find a lottery ticket that ends up winning $10 million. What would you do?
A “I would invest the money and live off of the interest we earn from it.”
Q Who is your best friend and why?
A “My wife, Katie. She is the best and is always there for me, and I hope I am able to do the same for her.”
Q What’s your favorite song to sing when you’re alone?
A “‘Who You Say I Am’ by Hillsong United, a worship group from Hillsong Church in Australia.”
Q Where is your happy place, and why?
A “The time I get to spend with my family and kids. It doesn’t matter where we are.”
Q Have you had a life-changing experience that led you to where you are today?
A “I don’t think I’ve necessarily had a life-changing experience, but I lean on my experience that I had in Hobbs, where I grew up and then was an assistant football coach for seven years, to help guide me in the present.
“Also, coach Ray Birmingham (currently the head baseball coach at the University of New Mexico; Birmingham coached at New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs prior to joining UNM) had a big impact on me ever getting into coaching.”
Q What teacher had the greatest impact on you?
A “There are so many who impacted me in different ways, but one of the most influential coaches I had was Kenneth LaFavers, he was one of my baseball coaches in high school.”
Q If you could live in any other time, when might that be and why?
A “I was talking to my wife the other night when our electricity was out, and we decided we like the time we are living in right now, because of the electricity and running water.
“But if I had to pick one, I would say after the invention of electricity and running water but prior to the invention of the television.”
Q If you could have dinner with one famous person from history, who would it be?
A “One of the former presidents because I imagine they eat pretty well.”
Q What are you most proud of?
A “Definitely my kids!”
Q How would you like to be remembered?
A “Someone with character and integrity, and someone who shines a light for Jesus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.