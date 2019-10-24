Spay and neuter resources for residents of Valencia County

New Mexico Animal Friends

P.O. Box 40189

Albuquerque, N.M., 87196

info@nmaf.org

(505) 881-7297

nmaf.org

Facebook: NMAF (New Mexico Animal Friends)

A low cost spay/neuter program for Valencia County residents only. Rates depend on size of animal. Please call for additional information.

Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society (Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic)

2570-B Camino Entrada

Santa Fe, N.M., 87507

info@sfhumanesociety.org

(505) 474-6422

sfhumanesociety.org

Facebook: Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society

Provides low-cost spay/neuter services for cats, dogs and rabbits without a geographic restriction. Please call for more information.

Spay-Neuter Coalition of New Mexico

P.O. Box 2352

Los Lunas, N.M., 87031

spayneuternm@gmail.com

505-922-5490 (Leave a voicemail.)

spayneuternm.org

Facebook: Spay-Neuter Coalition of NM

Offers Valencia County residents who make less than $40,000 annually low-cost spay/neuter vouchers for dogs only.

Copays vary based on age and health of the dog. Residents can request vouchers for to four canines per household, per year. The organization only works with select local veterinary offices at this time.

Zimmer Feline Foundation

P.O. Box 6815

Santa Fe, N.M., 87502

theloveofcats@comcast.net

550-466-1676

zimmer-foundation.org

Facebook: Zimmer Feline Foundation for The Love of Cats Programs

Provides free spay/neuter vouchers for low-income caregivers of companion cats. The surgeries are done through a network of participating veterinary clinics located in Bernalillo, Catron, Chaves, Colfax, McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Socorro, Taos and Valencia counties.

The service area covers New Mexico residents within a 45-minute drive of our participating clinics.