Four Los Lunas residents have been arrested and are in custody tonight in connection with a double homicide in Meadow Lake.
Shortly before 2 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, deputies with the Valencia County Sheriff's Office arrived at 298 Meadow Lake Road in response to a call about a disturbance at the residence.
Deputies found two men dead in the home who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
They were identified as brothers Rudy Romero, 32, and Henry Romero Jr., 38. Both men lived at the house, according to a press release from VCSO.
Investigators learned four people — Felicia Anaya, 37; Jacob Arnold, 25; David Mestas, 29, and Samuel Mestas, 26, all of Los Lunas — had come to the home and a fight broke out in the front yard between the two groups.
Detectives were told the fight was initially about stolen property, and at some point during the altercation, several shots were fired.
As deputies arrived at the home, Anaya fled on foot and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. She was booked into the Valencia County Detention Center on two open counts of murder.
The three male suspects appeared to have fled the scene by vehicle prior to deputies arriving. Arrest warrants for the men were obtained and the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office asked for the assistance of the United States Marshals Service in their apprehension.
At about 6 p.m. today, Saturday, Feb. 20, David and Samuel Mestas turned themselves in at the Los Lunas Police Department.
At 6:30 p.m. today, U.S. Marshals, along with VCSO detectives, located Arnold at his home in El Cerro Mission. He was taken into custody without incident.
The three men were transported to the sheriff’s office where they were further processed and then booked into the Valencia County Detention Center on two open counts of murder.
“The sheriff’s office would like to thank the marshals service for their assistance in the quick apprehension of the suspects in this case,” said Lt. Joseph Rowland, VCSO spokesman.
