Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is accepting applications for a vacant magistrate position in Valencia County.
Valencia County Magistrate Tina R. Garcia is retiring Jan. 1.
New Mexico’s 54 magistrates are elected to four-year terms. Magistrates may perform marriages and handle cases such as landlord-tenant rights, traffic violations and preliminary felony hearings.
Magistrates also sign off on search and arrest warrants for law enforcement officers.
To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years of age, a high school graduate or the equivalent and reside in the district you will serve.
Those interested in applying can download an application from the Office of the Governor website, governor.state.nm.us/judicial-posts/, or request one via e-mail to vanessa.kennedy@state.nm.us.
Completed applications are due by Dec. 31 and should be sent via email to vanessa.kennedy@state.nm.us or delivered to the Office of the Governor, attention: Vanessa Kennedy, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail, Ste. 400, Santa Fe, NM, 87501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.