PNM:
PNM has suspended electric service disconnections and late fees for nonpayment for customers until further notice. Collection and credit reporting for nonpayment have also been suspended.
PNM payments centers will remain open at this time, but they ask customers use one of its self-service options to keep employees and customers healthy.
Pay online at PNM.com/pay or by calling 1-844-PNM-PYMT (844-766-7968).
For more information, visit PNM.com/billhelp.
New Mexico Gas Co.:
New Mexico Gas will not disconnect gas service for nonpayment through April 6, at least.
The company is asking customers to limit visits to walk-in offices and consider paying bills by mail, phone or on their website, nmgco.com. Walk-in offices will close if it is required to keep employees and customers safe.
Comcast:
Comcast is taking steps to implement the following new policies and initiatives for the next 60 days.
Comcast won’t disconnect a customer’s internet service or assess late fees if they contact the company. Comcast offers flexible payment options and other payment solutions.
New customers will receive 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials service, which is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95 per month.
For all new and existing Internet Essentials customers, the speed of the program’s Internet service was increased to 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream.
That increase will go into effect for no additional fee and it will become the new base speed for the program going forward.
Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country will be available to anyone for free — including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity hotspots, visit xfinity.com/wifi.
Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots, and then launch a browser.
Comcast is pausing data plans for 60 days, giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.
Comcast is offering new educational collections for all grade levels in partnership with Common Sense Media.
To help keep customers informed, we also have created a collection of the most current news and information on coronavirus.
Just say “coronavirus” into your X1 or Flex voice remote.
