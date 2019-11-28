Free Thanksgiving Day dinner
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, at La Dos Gringas, 2100 Camino del Llano, Belen. The dinner is open to those who may not be able to afford a dinner and those spending the holiday alone.
Free Thanksgiving Day meal
Abundant Life Christian Center, 105 Avenida Del Fuego, Rio Communities, will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28. For information or to RSVP, call 864-3743.
Craft fair this weekend at Valencia County Cowboy Church
The Valencia County Cowboy Church, 1 AT&T Road, Los Lunas, is holding a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30. Booths are available for $20. For information, call Brandy at 869-9119.
Belen’s Miracle on Main Street
The annual Belen Miracle on Main Street celebration will begin at 5 p.m. at the Heart of Belen Plaza, at the intersection of Main Street and Becker Avenue, with the light parade beginning at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30. There will be special events, a visit from Santa Claus, rides and more.
During the Miracle on Main Street event, the Belen Art League Gallery and Gifts, 509 Becker Ave., Belen, will host its annual open house from 5-8 p.m. For information, visit belenartleaguegalleryandgifts.com, or call 861-0217.
That same night, the annual Harvey House Holiday Lights display will begin. The display features dozens of uniquely decorated Christmas trees, with themes ranging from the Grinch to art supplies to teacups to power tools.
Volunteer docents at the Belen Harvey House Museum work for months to set up the display. This year, there are also several military uniforms on display with the trees, from the museum’s Veterans Day celebration, as well as historic Harvey Girl uniforms.
The display will be open from 5-8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Belen Harvey House Museum, 104 N. First St., Belen, until Dec. 22. For information, call 861-0581.
To add to the holiday festivities, the Bugg Lights Museum, will be open from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 5-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 21.
The animated figures, made by Norman and Joyce Bugg, have been restored and are on display inside the museum. In and around the igloo, are 53 handmade penguins courtesy of Bugg’s aunt, Margie.
Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang are part of the display inside, and outside will be a lighted manger scene, Disney characters, an alien village full of outerspace creatures and Santa Claus, as well as a white light display of wireframe decorations.
Each night, a different organization is hosting the event and any donations made will be split evenly between the organization and the museum. For information, call 304-1170.
Santa and more at Isleta Resort & Casino
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Isleta Resort and Casino every weekend until Christmas Eve, beginning with a special holiday celebration at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30.
During the holiday kickoff, the biggest handmade gingerbread creation will be back again, as the IRC Bakery Team unveils its Biscochito Train and Train Station in the hotel lobby.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand every weekend to pose for free family photos, and you can take home reindeer ears for kids and a custom keepsake photo frame.
Attendees are also invited to attend the seventh annual Pueblo Market, which will feature a total of 20 presentation of from Native American dance groups, 200 vendors, food and displays.
La Gran Pastorela
Los Pastores de Belen will perform “La Gran Pastorela” at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, 101-A 10th St., Belen. It is presented entirely in Spanish. All are invited to see this presentation.
Belen Police Department to hold Blue Santa Toy Shop
Children who want to be on Blue Santa’s gift list have until Monday, Dec. 2, to register.
To sign up, bring a current city of Belen water bill and a parent identification card to the Belen Police Department, 607 Becker Ave., Belen.
Blue Santa will be setting up his toy shop for children 12 and younger, who will be allowed to pick two gifts, from 2-5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20. Blue Santa will also be available for pictures with anyone in the community at that same time. For information, call 966-2680.
Food, Fun and Folly with Belen MainStreet Partnership
The Belen MainStreet Partnership is hosting his Food, Fun and Folly event from 5-8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the Belen Business Center, 719 S. Main St., Belen.
Tickets are $15 per person and includes dinner, entry and a Christmas play by the Hub City Community Theater. Proceeds benefit Belen MainStreet Partnership community projects.
Tickets on sale at the Greater Belen Chamber office. Call 864-8091 for more information.
Los Lunas Electric Light Parade
The annual village of Los Lunas Christmas Electric Light Parade will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
The parade has a new route this year, starting at Daniel Fernandez Memorial Park on N.M. 314, going north to Main Street, where it will turn west, ending at Starbucks at Emilio Lopez Road.
Photoshoot with Santa
Las Terrazas will hold a free Photoshoot with Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at its sales office, 1717 Nicho Court NW, Los Lunas. Bring your family, friends and your pets. Tour brand new model homes and enjoy a fun filled afternoon. Free food and hot chocolate. Give back to the Los Lunas community this holiday season by bringing a warm coat, gloves, scarves or socks to donate to the Valencia Shelter Services.
Bosque Farms Shop-Sit & Stroll
The Bosque Farms Holiday Shop-Sip & Stroll will be held from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at The Jerky Store and Giftshop, 335 Bosque Farms Blvd., Bosque Farms. There will be sharing of spirit of holiday shopping and local vendors.
Single seniors Christmas party
The Valencia County Senior Singles will be hosting a Christmas Party and white elephant gift exchange at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Bosque Farms Community Center, 950 N. Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms, for single senior citizens 55 and older.
Tomé Holiday Balloon Glow
The fourth annual Holiday Balloon Glow will be held from 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Thome Dominguez Community Center, 2933 N.M. 47, Tomé.
Tickets for dinner and a raffle drawing are $5. Prizes include a balloon ride, wooden bench, jewelry, a quilt, art work and cash prizes.
The event is sponsored by the town of Tomé Land Grant, and all proceeds benefit the Immaculate Conception Church restoration fund. Contact Andrea Padilla at 514-1797 for tickets or purchase them at the door.
PMUMC Nativity Walk
There will be a free Nativity Walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Peralta Memorial United Methodist Church, 25 Wesley Rd., Peralta.
A wide variety of nativity scenes will be on display from all around the world, and there will be activities for the children and refreshments for everyone.
Santa Claus is coming to town
The village of Los Lunas’ Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Los Lunas Transportation Center, 101 Courthouse Rd., Los Lunas.
Santa will be taking pictures and giving out stockings to all kids in attendance. The tree lighting ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m.
There will be free hot chocolate and cotton candy for everyone. There will be food trucks and jumpers for the kids.
Sagebrush Church holiday craft show
A holiday craft show at Sagebrush Church will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Los Lunas High School, 1776 Emilio Lopez Road, Los Lunas.
There will be crafts, food, shopping, fellowship and hear the true meaning of Christmas. Plus, a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Family holiday party in Meadow Lake
A family holiday party will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Meadow Lake Community Center, 100 Cuero Lane, Meadow Lake. There will be a free meal and small gifts for children, as well as prize drawings for adults.
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America will be held at Peralta Cemetery and will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, with 60 seconds of silence, which is a nation-wide event.
The ceremony will include recognition of each individual branch of military service, which will be represented by a active-duty military member. Not only will deceased veterans be honored but also living military members as well.
First Methodist Church’s Christmas Extravaganza
First United Methodist Church, 75 Manzano Expressway, Rio Communities, presents its Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets are $12.50 per seat. There will be strings, marimbas and more. For tickets, call 864-7248 or 864-6095.
Tots Christmas program
A Christmas program for tots will be held at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Belen Public Library, 333 Becker Ave., Belen.
New Year’s Eve Dance
There will be a New Year’s Eve dance from 7-9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Bosque Farms Community Center, 950 N. Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms. Music will provided by the Plumb Adequate Band.
