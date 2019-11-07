Two people have been arrested in Arizona in connection with the shooting death of a man in Monterey Park.
On Monday, Nov. 4, the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office issued arrest warrants for Spring Field, 34, and Rigoberto Renteria, 39, both of El Cerro Mission, in connection to the Oct. 5 homicide of Joaquin Fernandez, 30.
VCSO was alerted that Field and Renteria were in Mojave County and the arrest warrants, both on open counts of murder, were issued, and the two were taken into custody without incident.
Both have been booked in Arizona and are currently awaiting extradition.
Late on Sunday, Oct. 5, VCSO deputies responded to a call for an injured man in the road near the intersection of Monterey Boulevard and Bonita Vista Road.
Deputies and medical personnel arrived to find Fernandez, who lived in the area, on the shoulder of the road, unconscious and unresponsive. He died at the scene due to a gunshot wound to the head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.