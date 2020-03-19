Keep your distance:
Social distancing is the single most important contribution anyone can make. It prevents sick people from coming in close contact with healthy people to reduce opportunities for disease transmission.
Buy local:
This is a difficult time for all New Mexico businesses as foot traffic slows and sales drop. Help those businesses by finding creative new ways to support them. Order takeout from local restaurants. Purchase gift cards from local businesses. Order from local stores online.
Check on vulnerable acquaintances:
Help a neighbor or acquaintance who may have to self-isolate or quarantine, especially elderly people, people with disabilities or long-term health conditions, and those who do not have family nearby. Help could involve running errands, making phone calls or just providing a friendly voice of reassurance.
Buy only what you need at the store; don’t hoard:
As the country hunkers down against the novel coronavirus, some people are getting panicky and buying more of essential products and shelf-stable foods. Hoarding huge supplies of high-demand items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer could leave others without. Plan to shop once a week, and buy only what you need for that period.
More help
• If you have questions about services such as child care, food supplies or business operations, call the state hotline at 833-551-1518.
• The state’s web portal, newmexico.gov, has resources and up-to-date information about the COVID-19 outbreak.
