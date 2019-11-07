The Los Lunas Police Department, in conjunction with the Indiana State Police authorities, arrested a Noble County man for one count of solicitation of a minor by electronic device.
Sheldon Hunter Hines, 25, is accused of soliciting sexual acts from an underage victim who lives in Los Lunas.
Investigators with the Los Lunas Police Department received a cyber-tip from the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office concerning online enticement and child pornography. A criminal investigation was initiated, which resulted in the positive identification of the offender, Sheldon H. Hines.
Investigators obtained a no-bond arrest warrant with nationwide extradition for Hines.
On Nov. 6, 2019, Hines was arrested by Indiana State Police. Hines is currently incarcerated at the Noble County Detention Center while awaiting extradition to New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.