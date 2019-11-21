BENALILLO — A vacancy on the 13th Judicial District Court will exist in Bernalillo, N.M., as of Jan. 31, 2020, due to the retirement of Judge John F. Davis.
Inquiries regarding the details or assignment of this judicial vacancy should be directed to the chief judge or the administrator of the court.
The dean of the UNM School of Law, designated by the New Mexico Constitution to chair the 13th Judicial District Court Nominating Committee, solicits applications for this position from lawyers who meet the statutory qualifications in Article VI, Section 14 of the New Mexico Constitution.
Applications, as well as information related to qualifications for the position, may be obtained from the Judicial Selection website, lawschool.unm.edu/judsel/application.php, or emailed to you by contacting Beverly Akin at 277-4700.
The deadline for applications has been set for 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14. Applications received after that date will not be considered.
Applicants seeking information regarding election or retention if appointed should contact the Bureau of Elections in the Office of the Secretary of State.
The Judicial Nominating Committee will meet at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the 13th Judicial District Court, 1500 Idalia Road, Bernalillo, Sandoval County, to evaluate the applicants for this position.
The committee meeting is open to the public and members of the public who wish to be heard about any of the candidates will have an opportunity to be heard.
