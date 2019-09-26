LOS LUNAS—PNM visited Los Lunas High School classes earlier this month as part of its initiative to educate New Mexico high school students on energy usage.
PNM Energy Innovation is a program focusing on teaching the importance of saving energy while also being environmentally conscious.
Kelly Flowers, of PNM, told the students about the various ways they can adjust simple activities around the house and in their daily lives to become more energy efficient.
“Practical application is how it’s going to impact their lives so that’s why we let them know if they apply these things, they can help the environment,” Flowers said.
“It can be an economic advantage for them as well as the comfort and convenience of it,” she said. “Usually when you get those four things into a student’s head, they realize they can do some of this.”
Los Lunas High School seniors Christina Rivera and Trinity Rodriguez both said they were interested in what the presentation was about.
“It was informative, especially because you don’t really think about how much energy you use,” Rivera said.
Each student who participated in the presentation received a kit with energy efficient light bulbs, a shower timer, an LED night light, a smart power strip and an efficient-flow shower head as well as a family guide containing ways to reduce energy waste.
“A lot of the things she was saying about not leaving everything plugged in at our houses, are actual rules at my house. My mom always makes sure our PNM bill is so low because of that,” Rodriguez said.
According to PNM spokesperson Shannon Jackson, the company presented to about 2,600 high school students all across New Mexico.
“One of the most wonderful things about this program is that we’re reaching them at such a young age,” Jackson said.
“They’re going to become PNM customers quickly, and to get them to think about how they use their energy at home right now before they’re paying their own bills will really help them save in the future.”
