The Los Lunas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect caught on camera.
The burglary occurred about 6:10 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, at a home on Crestview Drive in the Camelot subdivision in the village of Los Lunas.
The person seen in this video is wanted on charges of burglary. The suspect is seen exiting a four-door sedan and is observed approaching the victim’s residence.
The suspect proceeds to burglarize the victim’s vehicle. The suspect wasn’t seen again until he approached the vehicle he exited, carrying the stolen items.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this burglary is asked to call the Los Lunas Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 505-839-3855.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the LLPD’s “STOPit” mobile application available on all smart phones. Enter access code: loslunaspd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.