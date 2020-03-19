Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, several local events have been postponed or canceled.
• Los Lunas and Belen Schools has canceled all indoor and outdoor activities, including athletic events, until further notice.
• The Belen Police Department’s town hall meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19, in the council chambers has been canceled. The BPD will also not be doing finger-printing until further notice.
• The Belen Consolidated Schools Spanish Spelling Bee scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been canceled.
• The Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors is postponing its March regular monthly meeting, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21. For information, contact the office by phone or email at valenciaswcd@live.com or 864-8914.
• El Ranchito de los Ninos’ 19th annual Charity Cruise fundraising event set for Saturday, March 21, at Isleta Resort and Casino, has been postponed. An alternate date is yet to be set.
• The GRID Gallery, in Belen, was to host a grand-opening event on Saturday, March 21. The event has been canceled.
• The Mattress Fundraiser for Belen High School Band scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
• The new exhibition opening and fundraising event, “On Fire: Fireworks by Judy Chicago with Photographs by Donald Woodman,” set for Sunday March 22, has been postponed until July 26. The Through the Flower Art Space is closed to the public until April 1.
• The Valencia Community Wellness Council’s Substance Use CRUNCH set for Friday, March 27, has been canceled.
• The Fiesta de Amor event scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Daniel Fernandez Park in Los Lunas, has been canceled.
• Belen Art Gallery has postponed its annual Madhatter’s Scholarship Tea, which was scheduled for March 29, has been rescheduled to April 26. For information, call the gallery at 861-0217.
• The city of Belen’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, March 30, has been canceled.
• The Greater Belen Chamber of Commerce has canceled its Wednesday, April 1, networking luncheon at Pete’s Cafe.
• The Teen Art and Music night set for Friday, April 3, at the Meadow Lake Community Center has been canceled.
• The old City Hall cleanup day in Belen that was set for Saturday, April 4, has been canceled.
• Passion Play performances by the Companions of Jesus of New Mexico’ scheduled for April 5 at the Los Lunas High School auditorium and on Good Friday, April 10, at the Belen High School auditorium have been canceled.
• The Archdiocese of Santa Fe has postponed the annual Good Friday pilgrimage to Tomé Hill. Those who are still planning on climbing the local hill are asked that social distancing and proper safety protocols be strictly self-enforced.
• The Rio Communities Health Fair, scheduled for Friday, April 18, at Rio Communities City Hall has been postponed. A new date hasn’t been determined.
• The Pilot Club of Belen’s annual Administrative Professional’s Day Luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, has been postponed until August.
(Editor’s note: If you or your organization is canceling or postponing an upcoming event, please email the information to cgarcia@news-bulletin.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.