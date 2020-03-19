• All schools will be closed through April 5. Meals can be picked up at school sites between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., in Belen; and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Los Lunas. Students will receive their lunch along with the following morning’s breakfast.
• All senior centers in Valencia County have been closed to the public. The Valencia County Older Americans Program will serve meals on a take-out basis and home delivery.
• The city of Belen has closed all of its facilities to the public, including the library, police department, community center, Belen Harvey House Museum, Bugg Lights Museum and Books on Becker.
The Belen fire station will have city staff on site to accept your payments and process requests related to city utilities and other city services. Remember you can pay your utility bill online at belen-nm.gov/pay-my-water-bill
The fire station will have public kiosks available for you to pay your utility bill online and to fill out the United States Census, should you need access to the internet for those purposes.
• The Los Lunas Public Library and the Museum of Heritage and Arts will be closed to the public until April 6. The due date for all items that are due between March 16 and April 6 has been extended to April 11.
• The Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center in Los Lunas will be closed indefinitely.
• The utility billing lobby in the Los Lunas administration building will be closed until further notice. Residents can still use its drive-thru during normal business hours.
• The Valencia County Clerk’s Office is suspending all in-person services and transactions without an appointment. They encourage all customers to utilize its online resources for filing and submitting documents. Email peggy.carabajal@co.valenica.nm.us or aurorad.chavez@co.valencia.nm.us if you need further assistance.
• The Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District office and Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area will be closed until further notice.
• The Greater Belen Chamber of Commerce office will be closed but business will continue by phone or email only. Call 864-8091 or email rhona@belenchamber.org.
• The Small Business Development Center at UNM-Valencia campus will be closed until Monday, April 6. They are taking phone and video visits in the meantime. Those can be arranged by calling 925-8980.
• Belen Art Gallery, Tomé Art Gallery and Through the Flower Art Space have closed their locations. Tomé Art Gallery is suspending business hours until at least April 5. They will, however, accept orders to be shipped. Call 866-0582 to make arrangements. The Through the Flower Art Space is closed to the public until April 1. Belen Art Gallery will be closed until April 3. For information, call the gallery at 861-0217.
• Isleta Resort and Casino, Palace West, Fun Center and the hotel will be closed for a period of 14 days. The Isleta Lakes and Isleta Eagle Golf Course will remain open.
• The city of Belen’s Recycling Center, at the corner of Main Street and Impala Drive in Belen, will be closed until further notice. The service provider for the center, AC Disposal, will re-evaluate the situation on April 1.
Residential and commercial trash service in Belen will still continue as scheduled. The Belen Convenience Center, 135 Calle de Baca in Pueblitos, south of Belen on N.M.116, also remains open at this time. Call AC Disposal's office with any questions, 866-1010.
