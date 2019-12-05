TOME—A 35-year-old Los Lunas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on N.M. 47 in Tomé Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Dec. 3, Nicholas Littlefield, who was driving his motorcycle southbound on N.M. 47, collided with a northbound pickup driven by a 64-year-old man from Tomé.
The crash occurred near the Tomé Post Office and closed down the highway in both directions for several hours.
“At some point, the vehicles collided and that is still under investigation,” Valencia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joseph Rowland said midday Tuesday. “(The driver of the truck) refused transport (to the hospital) and later departed the scene.”
VCSO provided the identity of the man driving the truck, but the News-Bulletin will not publish it unless he is charged with a crime.
Rowland said Littlefield was pronounced dead at the scene, and the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator is investigating the cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.