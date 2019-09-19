LOS LUNAS — The village of Los Lunas is taking steps to move the I-25 Interchange project forward.
The Los Lunas Village Council approved its Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan for 2021-2025. There are a total of 41 projects lined up for 2021-2025.
At the top of the list for 2021 — the I-25 Interchange and Bridge Construction. The total projected cost is $96 million and, of that, the amount that is funded to date is $14.5 million.
Village Administrator Gregory Martin said the project is a priority for the village.
“We’re actively pursuing and have been for several years now, funding through the federal government to get additional dollars to make this project a reality,” Martin said.
“The status of the project relates to what funding was approved in the last legislative session for this project, which was a $10 million legislative appropriation.
“That, in addition to our own local funding that has been set aside, will also help the village to move forward with the design,” Martin said.
For more history and updates on the project, visit the village's website.
The Water Line River Crossing Phase 1 North is next on the list at No. 2, followed by the Central Rail Park Utility Extensions, Carson Park Phase II Infrastructure Improvements and the Valencia Regional Emergency Communications Center Radio Upgrades at No. 5.
The Water Line River Crossing Phase 1 North will provide a second, more reliable waterline under the bridge on Main Street (N.M. 6) that connects the east and west side of the village.
The Central New Mexico Rail Park Utility Extensions project will provide services to the new industrial park that is currently under development on the west side of Los Lunas.
The plan is to construct five miles of water main lines and sewer lines.
“It currently doesn’t have service for water or sewer,” said Martin. “So the project here is to build the necessary utility lines from the village’s current system out to the site and be able to serve the future tenants of that park.”
Phase II of the Carson Park infrastructure improvements include replacing an a main water pipe, correcting sewer line transmission, improving storm water collection and repairing and creating Americans with Disabilities Act approved sidewalks.
Fifth on the list is radio upgrades for the Valencia Regional Emergency Communications Center.
Martin said this project should be on multiple ICIPs throughout the county so VRECC can then lobby for money as an entity with the support of all of the member organizations.
“If we were to get the funding for this radio upgrade, it would be more compatible with communication at the state level and at the local level to better communicate with other emergency agencies,” Martin said.
There are some radio “dead zones” in Los Lunas with the current radio system that makes communicating difficult within the village.
“This project, if funded, would help us significantly improve the communication for emergencies,” Martin said.
“All of these projects are at some level of progress on their own, but because they are all high priority as we put together our ICIP they ended up being ranked in the top five so those will be the ones that we would present for possible funding in the next Legislature.”
