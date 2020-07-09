Earlier today, Thursday, July 9, Los Lunas police officers arrested Phillip Kelsey, 19, of Albuquerque, and charged him with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses in connection with a carjacking.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect stole the victim’s 2019 black Nissan Altima at gunpoint at about 8:15 a.m., today.
Officers saw the suspect in the stolen car in the area of Camelot near Entrada Drive, on the west side of the village of Los Lunas at 8:30 a.m. Officers attempted to apprehend Kelsey but he fled on foot.
He was later apprehended after he was located hiding in a hot tub in the backyard of a residence, located on Long Bow Loop.
The Los Lunas Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2012 silver Volkswagen Passat four-door passenger vehicle which was involved in the carjacking.
The vehicle is believed to have New York plates GKD4657, front and back, which is reported stolen out of Albuquerque. This vehicle was also involved in a separate carjacking earlier in the morning on July 9.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to call the Los Lunas Police Department at 505-839-3855.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the LLPD’s “STOPit” mobile application available on all smart phones. Enter access code: loslunaspd.
