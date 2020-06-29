The Los Lunas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect caught on video surveillance.
The burglary occurred at about 5:55 a.m., Saturday, June 20, on Redondo Court.
The person seen in this video is wanted on charges of burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Video surveillance from the homeowners security system showed a male subject entering the home's garage by crawling underneath the garage door. Additionally, video surveillance captures the male subject inside the house, and he is observed rummaging through the victim’s property.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this burglary is asked to call the Los Lunas Police Department Auto Theft Unit at 505-839-3855.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the LLPD’s “STOPit” mobile application available on all smart phones. Enter access code: loslunaspd.
