LOS LUNAS — Daniel D. Fernandez, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9676, in Los Lunas, is recruiting new members.
If you served in the Armed Forces of the United States, e.g. U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps or U.S. Navy and were award at least one Foreign Service Campaign Medals/Ribbon, you are eligible to join the VFW — at no cost to you for your first year’s membership.
All that is needed is a copy of your certificate of release or discharge from active duty — DD Form 214. If you do not have a copy of your DD Form 214, the post will assist you in applying for a replacement copy.
There are many veterans who are uncertain as to whether they are eligible to join the VFW. This is understandable because many veterans have not taken a look at their DD Form 214 for many years. Many veterans who served prior to and after the Vietnam Conflict/War are unaware that they were awarded a Foreign Service Campaign Medal/Ribbon that make them eligible to join the VFW.
For example, veterans who served on the Korean Peninsula, its airspace or territorial waters for (30 consecutive days or 60 non-consecutive days of duty) are eligible to join the VFW. Veterans who received the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal are eligible to join the VFW. All veterans who received Hostile Fire or Imminent Danger Pay are eligible to join.
From July 1, 1958, to the present the U.S. Armed Forces have awarded 58 different Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals and 10 different Navy and Marine Corps Expeditionary Medals that qualify veterans to join the VFW. There are also many other Foreign Service Campaign Medals/Ribbons that qualify veterans to join the VFW.
All you need to do is provide us a copy of DD Form 214 and the post will determine your eligibility and sign you up.
The VFW’s motto is “No One Does More For Veterans.” You Belong in the VFW.
Stand strong with the more than 1.6 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliary as we continue to fight for all that is good for veterans and their families. Help them meet the growing needs of seriously wounded veterans now home from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan ... and all veterans of every generation.
The post home is the yellow building (former Los Lunas Train Depot) located at the entrance to the Daniel D. Fernandez Memorial Park, at 1201 N.M. 314 in Los Lunas.
Contact Post Quartermaster Jack Lovato at 505-550-4076 to provide him a copy of your DD Form 214. He will verify your eligibility and sign you up — at no cost to you for your first year’s membership.
