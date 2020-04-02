Early Gardner, a retired registered nurse, is organizing people to sew masks for local health-care workers at different nursing homes in Valencia County.
Those who are interested in making masks, are asked to drop them off at the Los Lunas and Belen fire stations.
Instructions and material for making masks
Cotton or cotton blend material: Cut into 8x9 squares; Can use pillow cases and sheets for making double-sided masks.
Elastic: 1/8 or 1/4 inch wide; Cut to 7 inches. Attach to corners of mask. You can use bias or gross grain tape for ties instead of elastic. Ties should be between 14 and 18 inches, and 1/4 to 1/2 inch wide. Attach one to each corner.
Pipe cleaners: Used to make mask molds over nose and cheeks. Stitch in place with zig zag.
Make pleats of the 9-inch side of square into three pleats, stitched down to about 3 1/2 inches wide on vertical sides.
For information, call Early Gardner at 818-4562.
