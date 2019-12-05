LOS CHAVEZ—A Los Chavez man is dead after he was struck by a car in the early morning hours last Saturday.
According to information provided by the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, Abraham Silva, 28, of Los Chavez, was struck by a car at about 5:28 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, just north of the Allsup’s Convenience Store, at 4603 N.M. 314.
The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman from Los Lunas, was driving southbound on N.M. 314, a divided highway, when she struck Silva.
“The driver of the vehicle contacted 911 about the crash,” wrote VCSO spokesman Sgt. Joseph Rowland in a recent news release. “At this time, no charges have been filed in regards to this incident.”
In the new release, Rowland wrote that the driver was interviewed and told officers she was driving to work in Belen when she struck Silva as he was crossing the highway.
Silva was found unresponsive in the southbound lanes of the highway. He succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced dead by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.
A crash reconstructionist was called to further process the scene, Rowland wrote in the news release.
