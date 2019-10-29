The man wanted for the murders of Meadow Lake brothers David Lopez, 23, and Anthony Lopez, 20, was captured Monday evening at an Albuquerque motel after a year on the run.
Early in the evening of Monday, Oct. 28, Albuquerque Police Department officers were called to the Siegel Suites on Hotel Circle, near Interstate-25 and Eubank Boulevard.
“They were responding to a disturbance call,” said Sgt. Joseph Rowland, spokesman for the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office. “When they arrived, the man they made contact with was identified as Isaac Jaramillo, and they pulled up the warrant for his arrest.”
VCSO detectives were notified and went to Albuquerque to take Jaramillo into custody, and he was booked into the Valencia County Detention Center.
Jaramillo, 19, also known as Isaac Hernandez and goes by the street name “Beast Mode,” is charged with two open counts of murder in connection with the Oct. 19, 2018, shooting deaths of David and Anthony Lopez, and aggravated battery.
See the Thursday edition of the News-Bulletin for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.