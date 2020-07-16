An overwhelming majority of those who participated in a News-Bulletin Facebook poll this week report they regularly wear masks in public.
A total of 1,788 people voted either yes or no to the question: Do you regularly wear a mask in public?
The 1,788 who took this unscientific, 24-hour poll, 85 percent — or 1,526 people — reported they wear masks, while 262 people — or 15 percent — said they don’t.
The mask mandate came in the form of a public health order from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in response to a recent surge in COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in states surrounding New Mexico and a rise in cases here.
Love them or hate them, face coverings are required of all individuals in public places. Masks have been required since May, and those who don’t wear them can face a $100 fine.
Many of those who commented on the Facebook poll post said they were willing to wear masks.
“Wearing a mask is like going to the gynecologist ... I don’t want to, but it keeps me healthy,” Denae Thomas wrote.
Others said they were less inclined to wear a mask.
“No only when forced to do so to get groceries ... this mask wearing is forced crap,” wrote Paul Cordeiro.
As of Tuesday, July 14, a total of 15,514 of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in New Mexico, with 198 in Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is 551 as of Tuesday, of which two have been reported in Valencia County.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately at 1-855-600-3453.
Testing is provided for anyone who wants to be tested. Valencia County residents can go online to cvtestreg.nmhealth.org to register for a test.
You can also call the Belen Public Health Office at 864-7743, ext. 1101. Leave a clear message if someone does not immediately answer.
