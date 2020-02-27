BOSQUE FARMS—Nine candidates have filed to run in the 2020 village of Bosque Farms municipal election.
The positions on the ballot for the Tuesday, March 3, election are mayor, two council seats and municipal judge. All positions are four-year terms.
Mayor
In the race for mayor, current Mayor Wayne Ake is not seeking re-election.
Three village residents have stepped up for a chance to fill the vacancy — Robert G. Knowlton, Roberta Diane Martinez and Russell Walkup.
Knowlton, 62, served as village mayor from 2012-16, and was a village councilor from 2004-12.
He is an engineer at Sandia National Laboratories, and has a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering, and a master’s and PhD in groundwater hydrology.
Martinez, 64, is a self-employed artist, potter and entrepreneur, who has completed some college. She is the representative for the Old Town Albuquerque Vendors and vice president of the Santa Fe Council for the Arts.
Currently midway through his third council term, Walkup, 56, is a database administrator. During his tenure on the council, Walkup has served as mayor pro tem since 2016.
If Walkup is elected mayor, the council will have to appoint someone to fill his council seat for the two years remaining in his term.
Village Council
With two positions open on the council, three candidates will be vying for the seats — Bryan Burks, Richard Goshorn and incumbent Ronita Wood.
Councilor Chad Wood did not file to run again. The two councilors are not related.
Burks, 43, is running for his first elected position. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service, and is a cybersecurity analyst for a defense contractor on Kirtland Air Force Base.
Burks has a Bachelor of Science degree in cyber-security and information assurance, and has been an Air Force cyber-security contractor and a volunteer firefighter.
Also running for his first elected seat is Goshorn, 58. He is the director of business operations at The University of New Mexico-Valencia Campus, and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Ronita Wood, 59, a retired teacher with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education and a master’s in education, will run for a second term. Wood was appointed to the council in November 2017 after the seat was vacated. She ran unopposed in March 2018 for the seat.
Registered voters can vote for two of the candidates running for village council.
Municipal Judge
The race for municipal judge drew three candidates — Michael S. Cheromiah, Thomas George and incumbent Dolly Braught Wallace.
Cheromiah, 26, a teacher, is a graduate of Bosque Farms Christian Academy and The University of New Mexico, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and religious studies.
George, 68, is running for an elected position for the first time. He has a PhD in construction management, and is a retired CNM construction management instructor.
Wallace, 67, a professional equine specialist, was elected municipal judge in 2016, after serving three terms on the village council. She graduated from Los Lunas High school and Albuquerque Business College.
Voter information
The elected positions receive monthly compensation — the mayor, $500; councilors, $100 and the judge, $375. Elected officials receive no other benefits from the village.
Early and absentee voting will be done at the office of the village clerk, 1455 W. Bosque Loop.
Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Friday, Feb. 28, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29.
Registered village voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, at the Bosque Farms Public Library, 1455 W. Bosque Loop.
