For the safety of the public and to help halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all MVD offices around the state will be closed effective immediately and until further notice.
MVD offices had been open on an appointment-only basis since March 16. Appointments were only being scheduled on services that could not be obtained online.
Previously scheduled appointments will be postponed, and MVD staff will be contacting affected customers.
Privately operated MVD businesses were ordered to close Tuesday along with other non-essential businesses.
Many transactions can be conducted at mvdonline.com, including renewing vehicle registrations, renewing driver’s licenses — except for first-time Real ID licenses — updating insurance or address information, renewing disability placards, paying driving citations and more.
To access online services, use the “online services” pull-down menu at mvdonline.com and choose “eservices.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security this week postponed the requirement for Real ID credentials to board commercial aircraft or enter certain federal facilities until Oct. 1, 2021.
That means New Mexicans who need a Real ID compliant license for federal purposes now have an extra year to obtain one.
The MVD Call Center will remain operational and can be reached at - 1-888-683-4636.
“We understand this will be difficult on customers and we will make every effort to assist customers with emergency needs throughout this closure. Keeping New Mexico safe must be everyone’s first priority right now,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke. “We are looking into what we can do to ensure that anyone whose license or vehicle registration expires through no fault of their own during the closure is not penalized.”
