Belen, NM (87002)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming S and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.