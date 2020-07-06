New Mexico State Police will continue to respond, investigate and potentially cite citizens or businesses who refuse to comply with the amended Emergency Public Health Order.
On Tuesday, June 30, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended the order to Wednesday, July 15, which requires all New Mexicans to wear personal protective face covering while in public. New Mexico State Police will ensure the public and places of business adhere to this mandate.
Officers will issue a citation to individuals who intentionally disregard the Public Health Order face covering requirements under the Public Health Act, contrary to NMSA 24-1-1, a petty misdemeanor.
The violation could carry a fine up $100 or imprisonment in the county jail for up to six months. Citations can be issued by all state and local law enforcement agencies in accordance with Section 12-10-10.
The New Mexico State Police is committed to maintain the health a welfare of the citizens they serve.
If you wish to report a non-compliance with the public health order you may report them to covid.enforcement@state.nm.us or online by clicking here.
