New Mexico State Police requests the help of the public and New Mexico businesses in complying with the most recent Emergency Public Health Order.
The order requires all non-essential businesses to stop operating, and state police, in conjunction with local law enforcement, will ensure that businesses adhere to its directives.
In a recent press release NMSP stated it believes the great majority of businesses will continue to voluntarily comply in the interest of public safety.
However, in the event businesses are not compliant, officers will educate the non-compliant establishment about the requirements of the order and allow them a reasonable opportunity to adapt.
The anticipation is many businesses will voluntarily comply in the interest of protecting public health, state law addressing the public health order grants the state police the authority to take action when necessary.
Businesses who remain non-compliant may face civil fines or criminal charges.
The public health order also states that public or private mass gatherings of more than five individuals are prohibited at this time.
If you wish to report non-compliance within a business, a violation of the mass gatherings ban, or other violations of the public order, you may report them to by email at NMSP.COVID19@state.nm.us or contact your local police or sheriff’s department on their non-emergency phonelines.
The local non-emergency numbers are:
- Belen Police Department: 966-2680
- Bosque Farms Police Department (includes Peralta): 869-2358
- Los Lunas Police Department: 839-3855
- Valencia County Sheriff’s Office: 866-2400
- Valencia Regional Dispatch Center: 865-9130
When submitting a non-compliance complaint, please provide the following:
- Date and time of observed violation
- City
- County
- Business name and address
New Mexico State Police understands New Mexicans are being adversely affected by this crisis on many levels - from adjustments in daily routines to losing sleep over financial and health concerns. State police officers and their families share many of the same worries.
“We realize this is a very stressful and uncertain time, but as a community and state we will get through this,” said NMSP Chief Tim Johnson. “The core mission of the New Mexico State Police is to ensure the health, welfare and safety of the citizens of New Mexico, and we are committed to doing just that by ensuring New Mexicans adhere to this public health emergency order.”
The public health emergency order may be viewed here.
