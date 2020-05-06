RIO COMMUNITIES—Two New Mexico Water employees, Mary Medeiros and Angel Castaneda, created food bins for fellow employees to donate canned and non-perishable foods, including items like beans, soups, rice and pasta.
One bin will be donated to the Belen Area Food Pantry, which serves residents in the Belen Consolidated Schools area, where the majority of New Mexico Water’s customers reside. The other bin will be donated to Roadrunner Food Bank, which serves the entire state of New Mexico. Five employees will be donating their time to assist Roadrunner Food Bank with their food distribution event being held in Los Lunas on Thursday, May 7.
As of Tuesday, New Mexico Water’s Rio Communities office, which has 11 employees, has filled one entire bin filled that weighs 120 pounds.
To promote friendly competition, Rio Communities team members will receive a raffle ticket for every donated item.
At the end of the collection period, a winner will be drawn randomly. The more items an employee donates, the better their chances of winning.
The winner will receive a week of free meals from a local restaurant of their choice. They will be able to chose between the following restaurants: Oasis Café in Rio Communities, Pete’s Café, Circle T Burger, Teriyaki Grill and Rutilio’s Restaurant in Belen.
This food drive is part of larger New Mexico Water efforts to care for the community during the pandemic, including helping those especially hard hit by COVID-19 and temporarily suspending water shutoffs state-wide.
