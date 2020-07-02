Car seat inspections are still possible by way of virtual instruction. The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Traffic Safety Division and Safer New Mexico Now will host virtual car seat education sessions through Zoom.
The one-on-one sessions will provide parents and caregivers instruction on the proper selection, installation and use of their car seats from nationally certified child passenger safety technicians.
The virtual sessions will occur every first and third Wednesday of the month between noon and 2 p.m. Sessions are by appointment only. All participants will be required to electronically sign a waiver of liability prior to their scheduled session.
Parents and caregivers must have a valid email address, access to the internet or WiFi and the ability to use Zoom through the website zoom.us or by downloading the app.
Additional requirements include:
• Car or booster seat, along with the manual
• Vehicle manual
• Laptop or smartphone with video capabilities
• The child’s exact height and weight
• Child should be present if possible
• A second person may be helpful to assist with camera/video session
Technicians will spend about 30 minutes per seat providing education on the correct selection, installation and use of their car or booster seat. Parents and caregivers will also learn important information regarding common errors in car seat safety and be able to ask questions.
Due to the governor’s COVID-19 mandates and social distancing requirements, replacement seats will not be available.
For more information or to make an appointment, call (800) 231-6145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.