ALBUQUERQUE — The Valencia County News-Bulletin received numerous awards over the weekend in the New Mexico Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
The awards were presented at the NMPA’s 111th annual convention held at the Marriott Uptown in Albuquerque over the weekend.
More than 1,200 entries were submitted for consideration in this year’s contest.
The News-Bulletin won first place in the Best News Coverage in the Weekly Class I division.
The judges wrote, “The layout and design made this entry easy on the eyes and very readable. The news content seemed very localized and plenty.”
The News-Bulletin also took home the first-place award in the Design and Typography category. The judges wrote, “Page one graphics are done in such a way that it makes potential readers pause and take another look. Excellent press quality ... Good clean layout with excellent photos and an excellent print quality make the Valencia County News-Bulletin the best in its class for Design and Typography.”
The editorial staff received first place in the Breaking News category, and second place in the Breaking News - Digital category for its coverage of the flooding in Belen which occurred in July 2018.
The judges wrote, “This article was written very well including several personal sources impacted by the flooding and from city officials.”
The News-Bulletin staff also won a second-place award for its obituary page. The judge wrote, “Obit pages are hard to spruce up. However, I do like the extra touches to those on the bottom. I’m hoping those brought added revenue.”
The newspaper received a second-place award in the Shared/Signature Page category for its Business Bulletin page. The judge wrote, “Over all, nice business card page.”
The News-Bulletin took home second place in the Supplements and Special Sections category for its annual Cowboy Country section, which is published every July.
Clara Garcia, the editor and publisher of the Valencia County News-Bulletin, was also elected as the president of the New Mexico Press Association’s board of directors. Garcia, who has worked at the News-Bulletin for 21 years, said she is honored to serve in the position.
“The New Mexico Press Association is a wonderful and needed organization in our state,” Garcia said. “It has been a pleasure to serve on the board for the past several years, and I am grateful for the support and confidence in those who elected me.
“I will continue to be an advocate for the newspaper industry across New Mexico, and will do my best to be a representative of this fine organization.”
