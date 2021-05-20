DWI checkpoints
The Belen Police Department will be conducting DWI checkpoints within the city during the month of May.
Annual Believe in Heroes Memorial Run
The ninth annual Believe in Heroes Memorial Run, hosted by L.I.V.E. (Los Lunas Invested in Veteran Events) will be held virtually this year from May 29 through June 6. Participants can run anywhere, and will send their time and course (5K or 10K) to Marcos Castillo at castillom@loslunasnm.gov. After the participant sends in their information, they will receive a shirt and medal in the mail.
More information, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, can be found at loslunasvet.com. All proceeds will go to the local veteran organizations within the village of Los Lunas and Valencia County.
Memorial Day services
On Saturday, May 29, the Chavez-Curran VFW Post No. 2387, will be placing flags at area cemeteries. Anyone who wants to help, meet that the post, 122 S. Fifth St., Belen, at 8 a.m.
A Memorial Day service will be held from 10-11 a.m., Monday, May 31, at the Belen Veterans Memorial at Eagle Park.
The annual Memorial Day service at the Jarales War Memorial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 31.
Golf tournament
The Greater Belen Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2021 Tim Lardner Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, June 4, at Tierra del Sol Golf Club in Rio Communities. Registration and the breakfast bar begin at 8 a.m., with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start.
A burger bar will be provided during the awards ceremony. The cost is $125 per person, or $400 per team. To register, call the chamber at 864-8091 or email Rhona@belenchamber.org.
Summer reading at Los Lunas Public Library
The Los Lunas Public Library invites you to join them for a wild adventure this summer. From May 31-July 31, the library will be a one-stop shop for crafts, STEAM activities, reading challenges, cultural experiences, story times, weekly prizes and more.
There are programs and prizes for all ages, so if you love reading and learning (and being rewarded for it), Tails & Tales at the Los Lunas Public Library is for you.
To be respectful of state and local regulations and to prioritize our community’s safety, all activities are currently scheduled to take place virtually. Supplemental materials for programs will be made available via curbside pickup.
If regulations evolve over the course of the summer, some programs may be adapted to take place in-person. The best way to stay up-to-date about summer reading at the Los Lunas Public Library is to register at loslunasnm.gov/Library
When registering, you have the opportunity to opt in to receiving weekly updates about activities via phone or email.
Here’s a taste of what to expect this summer:
• Weekly craft kits for both preschool and elementary aged students
• Virtual visits from educators at the Museum of International Folk Art, the Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, the Hispanic Cultural Center and ¡Explora!
• Weekly draw-along art lessons (learn to draw some of your favorite characters, superheroes and animals)
• Weekly story times (for preschool and elementary students)
• Pokémon trading sessions
• Take and make gardening projects
• Exploration-based Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math activities
• Weekly prize drawings (must read one hour each week to be eligible)
• Grand prize drawing (must read 10 hours total during the summer to be eligible)
Check out the Los Lunas Public Library online at loslunasnm.gov/Library this summer for up-to-date info and important links to activities and resources.
