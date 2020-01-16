The New Mexico Department of Health’s Belen Public Health Office will host a walk-in flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at its office at 617 Becker Ave. in Belen. The annual flu vaccination is available for no charge for children and adults, while supplies last. Please call for an appointment for those under 4 years of age.
Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine each flu season, especially people in the following groups because they are at high risk of having serious flu-related complications or because they live with or care for people at high risk for developing flu-related complications:
•Children 6 months through 4 years of age
•Pregnant women (any trimester)
•People age 50 and older
•People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, and those who are immunocompromised
•People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
•People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu
•American Indians and Alaskan Natives
•People who are morbidly obese
•Health care and early childhood personnel
People in these groups should also consider seeing their health care provider to be evaluated for antiviral medication if they develop flu symptoms.
The seasonal flu vaccine protects against the influenza viruses which are expected to be most common during the 2019-2020 flu season.
For more information on the no-charge flu shot clinic, call 864-7743.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.