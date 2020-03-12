Living along the Rio Grande bosque provides a beautiful environment and enjoyable lifestyle, but risks do exist.
The Belen Iron Works Fire in March 2019 is a reminder of one potential risk. Four homes, including vehicles, equipment and outbuildings, were destroyed while the fire scorched 139 acres.
New Mexico State University’s Cooperative Extension Service in Valencia County and the Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area will host a free workshop on how to reduce fire risk for people living in or near the Rio Grande bosque, from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, at the Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area.
“Unfortunately, there will be more bosque fires putting lives, homes and property at risk,” said Doug Cram, NMSU Extension forestry and fire specialist. “There are things that can be done to reduce the risks and still enjoy living along the bosque.”
The workshop will focus on ways to plan and prepare yourself, pets and property to reduce the chances of damage or loss during a wildfire.
For more information, call 505-565-3002.
