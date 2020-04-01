New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday, April, 1, announced 48 additional positive tests for COVID-19.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Sandoval County
- 5 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
The Department of Health on Tuesday also reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
A woman in her 90s from Sandoval County who died Tuesday, March 31. She was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now six.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 363 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 148
- Catron County: 1
- Chaves County: 10
- Cibola County: 4
- Curry County: 5
- Doña Ana County: 21
- Eddy County: 4
- Grant County: 1
- Lea County: 2
- McKinley County: 20
- Otero County: 1
- Rio Arriba County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Sandoval County: 32
- San Juan County: 37
- San Miguel County: 1
- Santa Fe County: 48
- Socorro County: 3
- Taos County: 12
- Torrance County: 3
- Valencia County: 5
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The New Mexico Department of Health has revised criteria to be considered for COVID-19 testing.
The following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
- Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.
“Studies are suggesting that asymptomatic people may be driving the spread of COVID-19, making it more difficult for containment,” said Health Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “If we can keep more asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients at home and not out in public, the more effective we will be at flattening the curve.
If Valencia County residents feel they meet the new criteria, they can call the Belen Public Health Office to speak to a nurse to determine their need for testing.
Call 864-7743, ext. 1101, to speak to a nurse and set an appointment for testing if necessary. Residents wanting a test should not go to the public health office, but should remain home and call.
If there is no answer, leave a message and someone will return your call. Please do not call multiple times.
Previous testing criteria consisted of those symptomatic or a recent out of state or country travel history.
As of today, Wednesday, April 1, there are 31 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, Wednesday, April 1, there are 26 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
New Mexicans with health-related questions can call our coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453. For non-health-related questions or concerns call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.
The state Department of Health updates its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.
