PLEASE NOTE: According to the DOH press release today, due to a technical lapse, reporting results from some labs to the state Department of Health are delayed Sunday, April 26. As a result, the following data reflects only a partial total. The delayed results will be included in the state’s reporting Monday, April 27, or as soon as they are received and lab-confirmed.
New Mexico state health officials on Sunday, April 26, announced 66 additional positive tests for COVID-19.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
18 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Cibola County
2 new cases in Curry County
6 new cases in Doña Ana County
2 new cases in Eddy County
1 new case in Guadalupe County
12 new cases in McKinley County
2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
1 new case in Roosevelt County
9 new cases in Sandoval County
7 new cases in San Juan County
1 new case in Torrance County
2 new cases in Union County
1 new case in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Sunday, April 26, also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
Those cases are:
A man in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
A woman in her 70s from McKinley County. She was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
A woman in her 80s from McKinley County. She was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
A man in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
A woman in her 70s from San Juan County. The woman was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
A man in his 70s from San Juan County. He was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The man was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 99.
The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Aztec Health Care in Aztec
- Beehive Homes in Farmington
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena in Albuquerque
- Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque
- Wellbrook Rehabilitation Center in Farmington
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 2,726 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 688
- Catron County: 1
- Chaves County: 22
- Cibola County: 41
- Colfax County: 5
- Curry County: 13
- Doña Ana County: 116
- Eddy County: 13
- Grant County: 14
- Guadalupe County: 13
- Harding County: 1
- Lea County: 10
- Lincoln County: 2
- Los Alamos County: 6
- Luna County: 3
- McKinley County: 720
- Otero County: 4
- Quay County: 4
- Rio Arriba County: 14
- Roosevelt County: 7
- Sandoval County: 374
- San Juan County: 442
- San Miguel County: 2
- Santa Fe County: 95
- Socorro County: 40
- Taos County: 17
- Torrance County: 14
- Union County: 3
- Valencia County: 42
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
According to the DOH county-by-county COVID-19 portal, there have been 56,615 tests done in New Mexicio, with 1,259 of those in Valencia County.
As of today, Sunday, April 26, there are 148 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico.
This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, Sunday, April 26, there are 650 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive.
To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated.
All businesses except those deemed essential have been ordered to close. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately, 1-855-600-3453.
Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
- Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.