One of the suspects in the recent robbery of Lowe’s Home Improvement in Los Lunas is in custody.
The Los Lunas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has identified Desiree Benavidez, 29, of Albuquerque, as one of the suspects accused of committing felony shoplifting and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon at the stores on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Benavidez and a still-unidentified man allegedly stole a shopping cart full of items, valued at more than $1,000.
When the suspects were confronted by store employees, the man battered the employee in order to escape with the unpaid merchandise. The employee did sustain an injury as a result of the robbery.
Benavidez was arrested on Friday, Nov. 15, with assistance from the New Mexico State Police SWAT Team, investigators and agents, and was booked at the Valencia County Detention Center.
Anyone who has information regarding the identity of these individuals is encouraged to contact the Los Lunas Police Department at 839-5646.
The identities of the person providing information related to this crime shall remain confidential if requested.
