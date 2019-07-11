To better serve the Rio Communities area, the Rio Communities Economic Development Commission is organizing the formation of the non-profit Rio Communities Foundation (RCF).
The mission of the RCF is “to enhance and support the Rio Communities area,” which will “add to the general welfare and quality of life in Rio Communities and the surrounding area.”
As a non-profit RCF can pursue grants and/or promote businesses in the area. Specific projects could include parks and trails development, festivals/cultural events, a health clinic, city beautification, industrial park additions, sustainability projects and more retail shops.
The general public is invited to attend a RCF planning meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, at the Rio Communities City Hall. The group will need board members and officers. For more information, call Kuan Tikkun 505-800-1119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.