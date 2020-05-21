PERALTA — A Peralta man died in a house fire late Monday night.
Bosque Farms Police Chief Paul Linson said a 911 call was made by residents on Molina Road at about 11:45 p.m., Monday, May 18.
“Officers responded quickly, in less than two minutes, but the house was engulfed in flames already,” Linson said. “They were able to get most of the people out of the home and nearby homes, but it was determined later that one man did die in the home.”
Linson said the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing and the name of the man would not be released until family members had been notified.
“The fire department showed up quickly and was able to suppress the fire, but it was a very aggressive fire,” the chief said. “The one home was burnt beyond repair.”
Linson said the property, which is east of Peralta Elementary School, had several mobile homes on it with multiple members of the same family living there.
“The cause of the fire is still under investigation and we are still processing the scene,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fire — Peralta Fire Department, Bosque Farms, Los Lunas and Valencia County fire departments all sent units to the blaze.
Los Lunas Police Department and New Mexico State Police also assisted.
