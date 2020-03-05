BELEN — The Pilot Club of Belen has been awarded a matching grant from the Pilot International Founders Fund to be used to purchase a Promethean Board, which provides crucial direct instruction to the clients and families at Prism Therapeutic, Inc. in Los Lunas
Prism provides intensive therapeutic support for individuals diagnosed with autism and other neurologically based disorders.
Pilot International is the parent organization of the Pilot Club of Belen, a service organization chartered 99 years ago. Pilot International provides humanitarian efforts through charitable, education and research programs in communities.
The mission of Pilot International is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. To do this, we come together in friendship and service, focusing on encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others. Pilot’s initiative slogan is “Do More, Care More, Be More.”
This project will have multiple areas of impact. Prism clients will be provided direct instruction daily using the PB. This is a crucial piece of equipment for the clients to be able to utilize as they will be required to use them in the school setting.
The use of the PB is highly engaging and reinforcing to the clients, and it provides an additional modality for learning and practicing skills. A second area of impact will be being able to provide videos and interactive parent training to support the clients in their home and community environments to ultimately promote quality of life within the family unit.
One of Prism’s missions is to ensure that the skills learned within the therapeutic setting will be utilized within the client’s homes and communities, this will assist in this mission.
The third impact would be community outreach to include community acceptance and training. This will include inter agency training to provide interactive and the most up to date evidence-based practices to direct staff, and inter agency to evidence-based practices to other community agencies, as well as local schools that the clients will be attending.
For more information on participating in the Pilot Club of Belen, contact President Ginger Mercer at 401-9384 or email gingermercer59@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.